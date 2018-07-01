WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - With a controversial Florida House Bill going into effect, a group of passionate locals took action on the matter.

Spanning approximately 11 miles, the "Stand Your Sand" Walk was comprised of two groups.

One starting at camp St. Helen and the other from Topsail State Park-- both concluding their long treks at in Grayton Beach.

Their purpose? Rallying support among the community.

The walks helped to raise awareness against the recent legislature rulings and lawsuits-- which would hinder the public's use of Walton County beaches for traditional recreation.

The event also celebrating the long standing shared nature of the beaches and open customary use.

"Everybody loves to go to the beach, and that's frankly why people come here. So the notion of closing the beaches, or any portion of the beaches is foreign. I just can't imagine that that's going to be good for our local economy or the way that we like to conduct our quality of life here," said Dave Rauschkolb, event organizer.

Anybody wanting to show support was welcome to join in at any point of the walk.

