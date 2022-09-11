BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The tragic events of 9/11 happened 21 years ago on Sunday, but may local members of the Bay County community remember it like it was yesterday.

On that day, America was attacked by an Islamic-extremist group of terrorists.

“Everybody remembers precisely where they were when they first saw that live and I was in my clinic in my office and seeing patients,” Florida 2nd Congressional District Representative Neal Dunn said.

Two planes had crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. One crashed in a field in Shanksville, PA and another into the Pentagon.

Panhandle resident Toccara Thomas had family in New York City at the time of the attacks.

“It was a shock,” Thomas said. “You know, me at least, I’m trying to get in touch with family members. I got a cousin that works like downtown in that area in the business district and I couldn’t get in touch with nobody so it was like panicking and hysteria, yeah.”

A tragedy so impactful, that even people who weren’t alive during that time period are being affected by it now.

The younger generations in Bay County said they will continue to remember.

“I don’t think it should ever be forgotten or dismissed or anything like that,” Local High School Student Aiden Thrift said.

Thrift said the events of 9/11 helped shape how he views our country.

“I mean it really just showed the patriotism we had afterward,” Thrift said. “I remember watching highlights of like the first football game. People were standing, American flags flying everywhere, a moment of silence and everything. Again, I wasn’t around for it but just seeing it made me feel like I’m in the greatest country in the world almost.”

2,977 people lost their lives on 9/11. Despite the insurmountable loss of that day, America came out on the other side.

“Again and again people think they’re going to drive Americans or even allies like the NATO allies, apart by attacking them and that never happens,” Dunn said. “We always come together and as long as we do that we’re going to win.”

Due to weather, most local 9/11 events were canceled.