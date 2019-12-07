Locals respond to active shooter attack in Pensacola

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a shooting in Pensacola Friday morning, many local residents say the madness needs to stop.

Brittany Brookins lives in Panama City and her husband is an instructor at the dive school at Naval Support Activity Panama City. Unfortunately, this is not the first active shooter situation she has seen on a navy base.

“There has been active shooter situations at other bases that we’ve lived at,” Brookins said. “It is just really unsettling and you think you are exempt from it because of the guards, but you’re not.”

She heard the news of the active shooter attack after a call from her husband early Friday morning.

“it’s really horrific.” Brookins said. “It is just really time for it to stop and all these shootings to stop happening.”

In Panama City, Naval Support Activity Panama City increased their security measures.

Many surrounding businesses, like Dicks Wings and Grill Restaurant, are worried too.

“We’re really close to the Navy base and we know a lot of people over there, so we are definitely concerned for their safety as well,” said employee Ashley Messer.

Messer says sailors come in for lunch and dinner every single day.

“I know everyone over there is probably scared and frightened,” Messer said. “I’m sure they know people over there as well so like I said my thoughts and prayers are with them.”

When it comes to law enforcement, they train for active shooter situations. Panama City Police Chief, Scott Ervin, says his officers are always ready.

“You never know when an incident like that can occur,” Ervin said. “It can happen in any town, anywhere in America at any given day, so you always have to prepare and train.”

He says they learned a lot of lessons after the active shooter situation at an apartment complex in Panama City in May of 2018.

“We try to work and train together just to enhance those abilities to be able to get there and get that situation under control as quickly as we can,” Ervin said.

