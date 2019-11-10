Locals graduate from BCSO Citizens Academy

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– Community members had another chance to participate in the Sheriff’s Office ‘Citizens Academy’, a program put on annually.

For the past six weeks, the ‘Citizens Academy’ has gotten a sneak peek into the daily life of those working in the Sheriff’s Office.​ The class met each Tuesday night for instruction.​

“We’ve had a class where every division and or section of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office comes in and does a 30 minute or hour presentation with the class. Each class lasts about 3 hours each Tuesday night,” said BCSO Captain Steve Harbuck.

On Saturday, the academy moved out of the classroom and into the field, seeing real-life demonstrations.​

Members of the Sheriff’s Office showcased all the cool technology and equipment used on a daily basis.​ “We had our EOC, our bomb unit here, we had our marine unit here, our swat team, our aviation, as well as out K9 unit,” Captain Harbuck said.​

After getting the hands-on experience, the graduates were presented with a certificate from Sheriff Tommy Ford himself.​

“I was interested in seeing the behind the scenes of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the great services that they provide here to the citizens of Bay County. It was very interesting and very informative,” said Tony Super, a graduate of the Citizens Academy.​

They believe the Sheriff’s Office belongs to those they serve, and they will take any chance they can to educate the community.​

“This is their office, we just happen to work in it. And we want to expose to the citizens what is we do for them every day,”​ Captain Harbuck said.​