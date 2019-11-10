Locals graduate from BCSO Citizens Academy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– Community members had another chance to participate in the Sheriff’s Office ‘Citizens Academy’, a program put on annually.

For the past six weeks, the ‘Citizens Academy’ has gotten a sneak peek into the daily life of those working in the Sheriff’s Office.​ The class met each Tuesday night for instruction.​

“We’ve had a class where every division and or section of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office comes in and does a 30 minute or hour presentation with the class. Each class lasts about 3 hours each Tuesday night,” said BCSO Captain Steve Harbuck.

On Saturday, the academy moved out of the classroom and into the field, seeing real-life demonstrations.​

Members of the Sheriff’s Office showcased all the cool technology and equipment used on a daily basis.​ “We had our EOC, our bomb unit here, we had our marine unit here, our swat team, our aviation, as well as out K9 unit,” Captain Harbuck said.​

After getting the hands-on experience, the graduates were presented with a certificate from Sheriff Tommy Ford himself.​

“I was interested in seeing the behind the scenes of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the great services that they provide here to the citizens of Bay County. It was very interesting and very informative,” said Tony Super, a graduate of the Citizens Academy.​

They believe the Sheriff’s Office belongs to those they serve, and they will take any chance they can to educate the community.​

“This is their office, we just happen to work in it. And we want to expose to the citizens what is we do for them every day,”​ Captain Harbuck said.​

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Trees planted to honor lives lost too soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trees planted to honor lives lost too soon"

BCSO holds citizens academy graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO holds citizens academy graduation"

Pier Park holds annual Seafood Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pier Park holds annual Seafood Festival"

First Presbyterian Rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Presbyterian Rebuild"

Federal money coming in for timber industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal money coming in for timber industry"

Project 25 Sign-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project 25 Sign-Up"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.