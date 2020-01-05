Locals featured on ‘Hearts of Heroes’ TV show

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There were also many heroes during our time of despair with Hurricane Michael an on Saturday, some of those community members were featured in a national program.

ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee spotlights the community in her show, ‘Hearts of Heroes.’

The episode focuses on local stories in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, and how community members stepped in to help in the hours and months that followed.

The Lynn Haven Fire and Emergency Services team is featured as well as Gulf Coast State College campus.

Gulf Coast President Dr. John Holdnak says it’s much-needed coverage as the area continues to rebuild.

“This just kind of reminds the rest of the world that we’re still here and some amazing things happened as a result of the storm, some pretty horrible things too, but the part of who we are as Northwest Florida that’s being recognized by the show is how neighbors come out and help neighbors,” Holdnak said.

The show will air on Saturday mornings on News 13.

You can watch previous episodes here. Once the Hurricane Michael episode is available, we will post it to our social media pages.

You can also see other clips and videos on the show’s Facebook page, here.

