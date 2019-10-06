Locals enjoy last day of Fall Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As the Panama City Fall Festival slowly comes to an end, locals are heading out to the panama city mall to get their last bit of festival activities.

For the past 5 days, people of all ages were able to enjoy fast rides, funnel cake, and games.

This year, the annual Panama City fair changed locations and names. With the fairgrounds still damaged from Hurricane Michael, the festivities were relocated to the Panama City Mall parking lot. And those who work at the fair say this year has been one for the books.

“Specifically at this spot, it’s probably been one of our best spots. All of the people out here are super appreciative and really really nice. It’s pretty great coming out here,” said Isabel Douglas, a worker at the festival.

People from across Bay County came out this week to enjoy the atmosphere and all the fall festival has to offer.

“We are coming out to see the kids smile, we haven’t had very many smiles lately in the community so we’re coming out to watch the kids have fun,” said Charity Moore, a Panama City resident.

After the year Bay County had, many residents are using the fall festival as a way to get out of the house and have some much needed fun.

“I mean it’s something for the people to do, it’s something to do for the kids. There’s not really much out here in this town to do for the kids anymore and this is it, this is what we do every year just about,” said Jacob Gober, a Panama City resident.

This year, fairgoers were able to enjoy dozens of attractions. Everything from bumper cars to slides and even an Area 51 themed ride.

Residents say they’re thankful for the festival and all the excitement that comes with it.

“People are looking for some local entertainment without having to cross the bridge every time so we’re just glad this opportunity is here for the families in Bay County,” said Charles Giambra, a Panama City resident.

While it’s not exactly the festival they’re used to, locals say they’re happy the community is keeping the tradition alive.

