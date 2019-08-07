Locals compete at Annual Duck Races

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Residents and business folks racing large, inflatable ducks around a pool can only mean one thing; the 13th Annual Duck Races.

The races took place on Tuesday evening at Laketown Wharf Resort, put on by Beach Care Services. Locals raced in four-man relay teams to raise money for BCS, who provides assistance to families in need.

“The money raised here tonight stays right here in Panama City Beach,” said BCS President Talena Grawburg. “We are locals helping locals and Beach Care Services’ mission is to help with short term emergencies so that we can keep our locals here and working and keep our community striving.”

Twenty-two different teams competed in Tuesday’s races, including Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Police, all battling it out for the best lap time in the pool.

Attendees also got to vote for their crowd favorite with donations, as well as participate in a silent auction and raffles. All money raised will be used to help Beach Care Services assist families in critical need of utilities, clothes, rent, food, transportation and more.