Locals celebrate the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated this weekend with a community breakfast, a march, and a festival.

On Monday, dozens of locals got together Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven for food, fun and family time. And while the event was entertaining there was a serious message that needed to be heard.

We need “to continue to work on the social evils that Dr. King fought so hard to eliminate,” said Rev. Rufus Wood Jr. “Racism, militarism, and materialism. Those were the social evils that Dr. King fought to eliminate and unfortunately they are still with us today. So we must continue to work to make his dream a reality.”