Locals celebrate the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated this weekend with a community breakfast, a march, and a festival.

On Monday, dozens of locals got together Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven for food, fun and family time. And while the event was entertaining there was a serious message that needed to be heard.

We need “to continue to work on the social evils that Dr. King fought so hard to eliminate,” said Rev. Rufus Wood Jr. “Racism, militarism, and materialism. Those were the social evils that Dr. King fought to eliminate and unfortunately they are still with us today. So we must continue to work to make his dream a reality.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB Sunday Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Sunday Shooting"

MLK Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Festival"

MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Day"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

9th Annual Oyster Bash coming to PCB Jan. 25

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th Annual Oyster Bash coming to PCB Jan. 25"

FBC donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBC donation"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.