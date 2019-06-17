Locals celebrate Father’s Day with a jazz brunch at ‘Alice’s on Bayview’

SAINT ANDREWS, Fla. – Most people like to treat dad to a nice brunch on Father’s Day, but one Saint Andrews restaurant decided to “jazz” it up for the special occasion.

‘Alice’s on Bayview’ hosted jazz duo ‘2 SAXY’ as they performed jazz standards from the Great American Songbook and new arrangements of Beatles’ songs for the dads out on their special day.

Members of the musical duo say today was also a chance to reflect on what it means to be a father. 

“The father in me really loves the children I have in New York City and Chicago, but I also think back on my dad and the fun times we had growing up as a kid. He was a Marine, so we moved around a little bit and I got to meet a lot of people, but he was a good dad,” said Harry Fager, the saxophonist and guitar player for ‘2 SAXY.’

‘2 SAXY’ have been performing in Panama City for a year now and frequently play at ‘Alice’s on Bayview.’

