Locals attend premiere of ‘Finding Grace,’ feature film shot entirely in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — Bay County is featured in a full-length film which had its home-town premiere on Wednesday evening at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

It was a night to remember for Bay County local, Warren Fast, who wrote and directed the family feature film, ‘Finding Grace.’

“All the hard work that everybody put in, we’re able to give back to the community and show them what we’ve done,” said Fast. “It’s so rewarding.”

Hundreds of locals came out to the premiere to watch the film, which included several big name actors as well as locals who played small roles throughout the movie.

‘Finding Grace’ has premiered in Los Angeles, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah, as well.

“We’re super excited to see the views and all the local talent as well,” said Evgeniya Stetsenko, a Lynn Haven resident at the home-town premiere.

According to Fast, producing the movie didn’t come without unique difficulties, as Hurricane Michael came through right as the film was wrapping production.

“We all suffered that here locally so that put the production back several months,” said Fast. “But this community’s so great. They come together right after the storm and they were helping us during the film and then afterwards as well.”

“Seeing how the community came together after has been amazing,” said London Grace, an actress in the film as well as one of the producers.

Fast said he hopes the film means more to Bay County residents.

“Maybe they can take away a little bit that there’s hope,” he said. “The whole theme of the film is that there is hope. We all go through trials and tragedies but we can get through them all.”

Those who worked on the movie have a message for other filmmakers.

“You’ve got to come to Panama City and film,” said Grace.

“Please come to Panama City to film and please check out Finding Grace,” said Julie Ann Gordon, Film Commissioner for the movie. “We’re so grateful that it was filmed here.”