Locals are collecting donations to assist the Lake Charles area

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A group of local residents and a deli owner have gotten together to raise money and gather food donations to send to South Louisiana.

After Hurricane Laura devastated Lake Charles, and surrounding areas, Panama City resident William Jergeson and eight others, including the owner of Trigo deli, knew they needed to do something. Especially after they got assistance after Hurricane Michael.

They have gathered donations the past few days, right at Trigo Deli in Panama City.

Jergeson said the donations and money raised will be headed out on the first truck to Louisiana immediately.

“I have a brother that lives over there in Lake Charles, with his wife,” said Trigo Deli owner Gilbert Hamati. “And so I have talked with them this morning and they are doing ok but there is a lot of damage.”

“So we have been there, we know what it is like,” said William Jergeson. “Our hearts are with them. It means a lot to be able to help.”

So far they have raised over $1,000 not including the items already in their vehicles and trucks.

Jergeson said if people want to help out, they can reach out to them at Trigo Deli or on Facebook.

The Red Cross, who assisted those here in the Panama City area after Hurricane Michael, is also a good resource to use if you are interested in helping out.