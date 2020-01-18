Local, young mom fighting for her life after delivering twins

PANAMA CITY, Fla — A young, local mom is fighting for her life after delivering twin baby girls on Monday.

For 25 year-old mother, Stephanie Creekbaum, and her family, this week was supposed to be one of the happiest of their lives; she brought twin baby girls into the world, joining her two-year old son, Riker.

“Our family has been just ecstatic,” said Creekbaum’s father, Jeffrey. “We’re doing everything we can to take care of these little ladies, and it’s just been awesome.”

However, soon after the delivery, the situation went from good, to bad, to dire in a matter of hours.

“She did have quite a bit of blood loss and have to have two blood transfusions,” said Creekbaum’s step-sister, Tiffany Perkins. “She had went into some respiratory distress.”

Perkins said doctors realized quickly that something was very wrong, later finding that Creekbaum was experiencing life-threatening heart failure. She was transferred to specialists in Orlando and then Tampa for emergency surgery.

“Honestly, [I] just can’t be more heartbroken right now,” said Jeffrey. “It’s been a shock.”

Now, Creekbaum is fighting for her life.

“We never in a million years thought that she’d go through this,” said Creekbaum’s aunt, Kathy Crosby.

Creekbaum’s family is doing all they can to help care for the newborns and two year-old Riker; they said one of the twins has been brought home by Jeffrey and the other is currently still in the NICU at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

However, after the devastation of Hurricane Michael, they say they were not at all prepared for the situation they now face and the costs that come with it.

“We weren’t prepared for quite this big of a mess,” said Jeffrey.

They’re asking for support from the community, through donations or even just prayer.

“That’s the best thing anybody can do and it’s free,” said Perkins.

As of late Friday, Creekbaum’s family said doctors in Tampa have diagnosed her with a serious blood disease and have put her on the list for a heart transplant.

They said this will likely be a long-term situation.

If you’re interested in helping this family, they said there are several ways to donate.

Monetary donations can be made by clicking here.

Physical donations are being collected at Jeffrey’s church, Catalyst Church in Panama City.

Items the family is in need of include:

Newborn through 2 size diapers

Baby wipes

4t/5t pull-ups

Similac Alimentum Hypoallergenic infant formula

Enfamil Neuropro infant formula

Donations can be made in Jeff Creekbaum’s name for the twins and Riker.

Creekbaum’s mother, Angel, is in Tampa with her.

“Thank you so much for everything you guys are doing,” said Crosby, speaking on behalf of Angel and the rest of the family. “For all the love, the support and the prayers.”