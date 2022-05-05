PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — People on both sides of the topic of abortion are still reacting to Monday’s leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

That draft opinion indicates the high court could overturn Roe v. Wade later this summer.

Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, abortions have been legal in the United States but that 49-year-old decision could soon be overturned.

Politico published the leaked majority draft opinion Monday. In it, Justice Samuel Alito indicates the case, along with Casey v. Planned Parenthood, must be overruled.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” he wrote. “The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”

“It’s so important because nobody stands up for babies,” Conservative Veterans of Florida President Veronica Kemeny said. “They are voiceless and we’ve got to fight for this. This is a holocaust for our nation and we’ve got to get over it and this is the beginning of that by this ruling that hopefully goes our way in June.”

But some don’t understand the need for a reversal.

“In the last 50 years, the world has not come apart, and we have not had a frivolous run on the use of these services,” former Bay District School Board Member Ginger Littleton said. “They remain very serious and very thoughtful and contemplative. So if the 50 years that we’ve been able to have this option have worked out okay, why are we fixing something that’s not broken?”

Littleton said she believes it is every woman’s right to have a choice.

“I have been fortunate that I have never had to make a decision like that,” Littleton said. “However, I can’t speak for a 14-year-old who is unfortunately pregnant with no family support, so it would be almost mean of me to assume that I should make a rule that precludes her from having a choice.”

Overturning Roe v. Wade would not outlaw abortion, but would leave it up to each state to decide its legality.

“Hopefully it goes our way, we kick it back to the states and the legislators in those states can make the decision on when life begins, and those conservative states are going to roll with it, and hopefully we will have no abortions at some point in the future,” Kemeny said.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to decide the case this summer.