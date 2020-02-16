Local woman feeds hungry with “Soup for Souls”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last couple of months, a local woman and volunteers have been feeding anyone and everyone who comes through her free soup stand on the intersection of Harmon Avenue and 6th Street in Panama City.

“Soup for Souls” is a ministry of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, started by Panama City resident Shirley Robinson. Volunteers make home-made soups to hand out to the public every Saturday through January and February, the colder months of the year.

Robinson said it’s all about making others feel loved, and making sure the hungry have a hot meal to eat.

“Any of us, given the right circumstances, could easily be in someone else’s shoes,” she said.

She said when she was a child, she often would go without eating, as her parents were poor and couldn’t always provide food. Today, she remembers all the people who stepped in to offer her family help, and considers it a blessing to be able to do the same.

“My showing back up here, 60 years later, is more than a blessing,” said Robinson. “That we can pay it forward, and it doesn’t matter how much time it takes to get there.”

“Soup for Souls” will continue to run every Saturday from 10am to 1pm until the end of February.

