Local woman raises awareness about heart conditions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Phyllis Bush almost lost her life in 2017 when her heart failed, leaving her in a coma for 2 months and in the hospital for 6 months.

However, she didn’t let that stop her and now she hopes to bring awareness about heart conditions to people across Bay County. The ‘Walk for Heart’ kicked off Saturday afternoon at Frank Brown Park. The walk was about a mile long but had a special twist, everyone wore a clothespin.

If you could not complete the walk due to a medical condition, walkers passed their clothespin to someone else to finish the walk for them.

Bush said this walk is important to give hope to those who feel like giving up. “This walk is to just, you know, get everyone in the spirit of exercising more, to encourage them even the ones that are not able to walk and, you know, not able to participate it is still the strive to never give up,” she said.

After the walk, everyone enjoyed food, games, and a live DJ.