PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman known for her work feeding the homeless is collecting donations for a Christmas in July event.

For the last three years, Machell Akins has been feeding the homeless through her organization project Feeding the Homeless and Hungry.

Now for the first year, she is hosting a Christmas in July event.

She will be handing out backpacks full of supplies for the homeless and backpacks filled with school supplies for parents.

But she wants to do more, she wants to help parents who may not be able to afford Christmas gifts this year.

All they need to do is fill out a form and drop it off at the UPS store in Panama City.

“The reason why we are trying to get the word out a little bit earlier this year is because we weren’t able to help as many people last year as we wanted to. This year we would like to be able to help quite a few people but we also have a cut-off. We have a cut-off limit and we have a cut-off date,” Akins said.

The forms can be picked up and dropped back off at the UPS Store on 23rd Street or at the actual Christmas in July event.

The deadline is July 30, the day of the event.

The Christmas in July event will be at the Marie Hotel in Downtown Panama City.