DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Joyce Dove has made around 50 trips to Ukraine over 30 years as part of the local Rotary club.

The organization set up a not-for-profit medical program around the time Ukraine gained independence for orphaned children.

The program ships container loads of used pediatric equipment, like incubators, to Ukraine, mostly donated by U.S. hospitals.

It also sends over doctors and technicians to help install the equipment and make sure the local physicians are properly trained.

“After about 15 years we began bringing over surgical teams which were going over to operate and be able to help children with congenital defects,” Dove said. “If you have a congenital defect, you will be an orphan and if you can get that fixed and the U.S. surgeons were working in conjunction with local surgeons in Ukraine, then they can be adopted.”

But the program has had to make major adjustments now that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

The Rotary Club of Tallahassee Northside has been cooperating with the Lviv International Rotary Club and the Warsaw Rotary Club in Poland to get supplies to Ukraine.

The local club raised 75-thousand dollars last weekend and 30-thousand dollars prior to that.

“We have funded them to be able to buy wound kits, food for orphanages and there is still one orphanage stuck in Lviv across the border that they need about 45 people to bring the babies across and they have not been able to do that yet so they need food, medical supplies, diapers,” Dove said.

Dove says they are prepared to send emergency refugee supplies for another 30-90 days.

If you would like to donate or learn more about this program, you can find more information here.