Local woman created ‘Adopt an Adult’ page to help families with Christmas

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local mother is looking to make Christmas possible for families across Bay County. After realizing many assistance groups and toy drives are strictly for children under 18, this mother was looking to help out adults this holiday season.

Jasmine Medina created a Facebook page called ‘Adopt an Adult’, with a focus on helping adults with any of their needs this Christmas. From bills to help with their children’s gifts and other necessities, people are able to join this Facebook group if they are in need of help or are looking to help make Christmas possible for someone else.

Also if you are in need of help and go on this page, you can ask for help anonymously.

“This has been a very bad year for so many people. I hope it makes the end of the year so much better than the year could’ve been. I want to make everyone’s Christmas the best it can possibly be,” said Medina.

If you would like to help make someone’s Christmas possible or are in need of some help this Christmas season click the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2739092643011963