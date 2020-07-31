Local woman collects school supplies for upcoming giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school around the corner once again, a local group is working to make sure kids have the school supplies they need, with the help of the community.

“Access Granted” is an organization run by Ashley Henderson who grew up in Panama City.

She’s collecting school supplies with the goal to give them away to three hundred or more kids who need them.

Since the drive began on Saturday, she said the community has stepped up to the plate, donating hundreds of supplies like folders, notebooks, pencils, backpacks, face masks and more.

She said they are well on their way to reaching the goal by their giveaway on Saturday.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has donated so far,” Henderson said. “We couldn’t do this without the community and also thank you to all the businesses who have showed up for us as well, like I said, we can’t do this alone. It takes a village, it takes a community so thank you so much.”

The school supplies giveaway will be this Saturday, August 1st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City. Henderson said they are still collecting supplies and are still in need of new and used devices like tablets and laptops. To get in touch with Henderson to donate, call 850-303-8280.