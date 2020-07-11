Local Waste Pro driver awarded $10 thousand for outstanding service

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One local Waste Pro driver was recognized on Friday, after years of hard work and careful driving.

Timmy Koonce with Waste Pro received ten thousand dollars after earning his second ‘special safety bonus.’

It’s a bonus program unique to Waste Pro, only drivers who maintain a spotless driving and safety record as well as show overall exemplary workmanship for three years in a row can receive the bonus.

Waste Pro’s operations manager Robert Krimbel said Koonce is a shining example for the rest of the team and has more than earned this special recognition, now more than once.

“He’s a leader for the rest of the drivers to follow,” Krimbel said. “I really look forward to working with him on a daily basis and I hope more people step up and do the job that Tim does on a daily basis.”

Koonce said that for him, the bonus is certainly a good motivator but his customers make it all worth it at the end of the day.

“My customers, you know, I know a lot of people on the beach and they’re kind of like, almost like family to me,” Koonce said. “They always, every week they come out and bring me stuff like sodas and gatorades, and then at Christmas time, presents. I look forward to seeing them every week.”

According to Waste Pro managers, receiving the award is rare, less than ten people have received it so far. They said to receive it twice is outstanding; drivers are eligible to get the bonus up to three times.