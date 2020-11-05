Local Walton business owners weigh in on minimum wage changes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Florida residents voted Tuesday in favor of Amendment two, which was to increase the minimum wage within the entire state.

However, this change will not be immediate, over the next five years minimum wage will start to slowly increase to $15 an hour.

Most Florida voters seem to be in favor of the increase in minimum wage all over the state.

“It barely passed, we did our best to try and educate that passing this as a constitutional amendment is possibly not the best way for us to accomplish a fair wage,” said  President and CEO of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce Megan Harrison.

Harrison has the same opinion many restaurant owners and serving staff have.

“This wage hike will directly affect the hospitality industry and specifically our serving industry who work hard for a lucrative wage currently,” said the Saltwater Restaurant’s Director of Marketing Misty Rae Rauthrauff. 

Rauthrauff said this will mean there will be a 100% increase in the tipped wage and restaurants will have a hard time managing those labor costs.

“This could mean that it would cut jobs,” said Rauthrauff.

However not all local business owners have the same thoughts.  Charles Modica the owner of Modica Market in Seaside, which has been around for over 30 years. He said they have already been operating with higher minimum wages for a few years now. 

“The wage helps us as well because they are more apt to give their best towards our customers, so that is just my take on it,” said Modica.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Local Walton business owners weigh in on minimum wage changes

David Collier announced as Panama City's new fire chief

Biden speaks after Wisconsin win

13NOW 2020 Primary Election

Newsfeed Now for November 4, 2020

Tracking the Tropics: South Florida in cone of Eta, braces for flooding

More Local News

Don't Miss