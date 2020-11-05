Local Walton business owners weigh in on minimum wage changes

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Florida residents voted Tuesday in favor of Amendment two, which was to increase the minimum wage within the entire state.

However, this change will not be immediate, over the next five years minimum wage will start to slowly increase to $15 an hour.

Most Florida voters seem to be in favor of the increase in minimum wage all over the state.

“It barely passed, we did our best to try and educate that passing this as a constitutional amendment is possibly not the best way for us to accomplish a fair wage,” said President and CEO of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce Megan Harrison.

Harrison has the same opinion many restaurant owners and serving staff have.

“This wage hike will directly affect the hospitality industry and specifically our serving industry who work hard for a lucrative wage currently,” said the Saltwater Restaurant’s Director of Marketing Misty Rae Rauthrauff.

Rauthrauff said this will mean there will be a 100% increase in the tipped wage and restaurants will have a hard time managing those labor costs.

“This could mean that it would cut jobs,” said Rauthrauff.

However not all local business owners have the same thoughts. Charles Modica the owner of Modica Market in Seaside, which has been around for over 30 years. He said they have already been operating with higher minimum wages for a few years now.

“The wage helps us as well because they are more apt to give their best towards our customers, so that is just my take on it,” said Modica.