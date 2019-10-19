Local veterinarian puts full service animal hospital on wheels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Why take your pet to the vet when the vet can come to you? That’s the idea behind Emerald Coast Mobile Vet, run by Dr. Abbi Dacosta.

“People want to take care of their pets, the biggest thing is they don’t have the time,” she said.

That’s why she’s making those visits easier by putting them on wheels; bringing that idea to life with her very own mobile hospital earlier this month.

“We’ve been busy the past couple weeks,” she said. “People really love this service.”

Dr. Dacosta can do everything in this office that she could do in a traditional one, even surgeries; except this office can also pull up to your driveway, creating a different kind of experience for pets.

“A lot of them think they’re going for a car ride and absolutely love it,” Said Dacosta.

“You can tell that it’s a lot less stressful for the pets versus coming into a veterinary clinic,” said Dilynn Van Dyke, a Veterinary Assistant on board Emerald Coast Mobile Vet.

Running a hospital on wheels does have its own set of challenges.

“I think the biggest is we are kind of constrained on the space,” said Dacosta. “The other biggest thing, like anyone else, we’ve got traffic we have to deal with too.”

However, Dacosta said it’s all worth it.

“It’s mine, in a way, so I get to run it the way I want,” she said. “But also just being able to interact with the clients on a more personal basis.”