Local veterans receive free Christmas trees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMMB) — The Tallahassee Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America is helping to brighten up the holidays for our local veterans.

“I didn’t know if I was going to put up a Christmas tree this year until they asked me if I wanted one,” said Air Force Veteran Alex Burnhisel. “It really put me in the Christmas spirit.”

On Wednesday the group came to the Bay County Vet Center to distribute free Christmas trees.

“We brought over Christmas trees for 18 families and were also giving them a little bit of money we had left from our Disaster Relief Fund that people had given us to go to disaster relief victims,” said Vietnam Veterans of America Tallahassee Chapter President Joe West.

Each veterans family also received a donation of $50.

“It’s helpful because it gets you maybe that one extra gift or that extra plate of food on the table for the holidays,” Burnhisel said.

This year’s Christmas begin extra special, as many were still recovering during the holidays last year after Hurricane Michael.

“I think it is important for us to promote the Christmas spirit this year because last year was kind of gloomy and this year we need to bring it back,” Burnhisel said.

Staff at the Vet Center always want local veterans to know how thankful they are for their service.

“We just try to make them understand just how much we do appreciate them and care about them because we are all veterans here ourselves at the Vet Center,” said Outreach Program Specialist Matt Standish.

The Bay County Vet center is open Monday through Saturday and provides readjustment services for local veterans.