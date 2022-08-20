CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local veterans service organization put on an open house Saturday to spread awareness of all the resources local veterans have at their disposal.

The 516 Project is a Christian ministry construction group and volunteers build wheelchair ramps and complete house and roof repairs for veterans.

Vitas provides end-of-life care in the face of terminal illness, and 90works helps to combat homelessness among veterans.

Post Commander Mike Lozon said he hopes this event helped out anyone veteran struggling.

“We are a veterans helping veterans organization and the more we can help our brothers and sisters out there the more we fulfill our need to be here,” Lozon said.

Bay County Veterans Services was also there to answer any questions.