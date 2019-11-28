Local veteran’s final wish comes true

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — One local Air Force veteran is struggling in health, but looking to make memories in his final days. He wanted one last trip to tour Tyndall Air Force Base, and on Wednesday, his wish came true.

With a little help from his son and officials on base, 95-year-old Daniel Daube Sr. received a private tour of the base.

“My first assignment after I graduated from pilot training was right here in 1952,” Daube said.

He was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and wanted to get back to a place where his career first took off.

“I started my career here and had a wonderful journey,” Daube said. “I’m going to pass away here.”

Colonel Brian Laidlaw gave Daube the personal tour.

“I know that from his perspective this is a treat for him, but I will say it is equally a treat for us to be able to entertain a hero from his generation,” Laidlaw said.

Daube reflected on his time spent on base and in the Air Force. He has one message to current active duty airmen.

“Be true to your mission and do it because you want to do it and you like doing it,” Daube said.

During his time in the Air Force, Daube flew over 27 different planes and fought in the Korean War, the Vietnam War and WWII.

