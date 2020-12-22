Local vet explains what’s safe to feed pets over the holidays and what’s not

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for treats to give your pets this holiday season, there are dozens of options available, but some can be dangerous for our four-legged family members according to the FDA and local veterinarians.

“The FDA has investigated a lot of different jerkies that have come from China,” said Dr. Abbi Dacosta of Emerald Coast Mobile Vet. She said some jerky treats have been linked to illness and even death in pets.

“They haven’t quite narrowed down what exactly has caused it but some pets have gotten what’s called Fanconi Syndrome from it,” she explained. “That’s actually a pretty rare kidney disease that can be fatal.”

The FDA reports that illness is most often, but not always linked to jerky treats produced in China, and urges owners to watch pets closely if feeding them a jerky treat.

“If it’s something your pet hasn’t had previously, it’s probably best to stay away from those,” Dr. Dacosta said. She added that rawhide chews can also be dangerous.

“A lot of dogs, especially small ones will crack their teeth on these,” she said.

They can also cause obstructions in the digestive tract; she said it’s best to stick with more natural options.

“Good treats that they can always have [are] frozen green beans, frozen carrots, cooked sweet potato is always good for them,” she said.

Other human foods, however, can be toxic for pets and should not be fed to them, like grapes and raisins, macadamia nuts, chocolates, fatty hams and turkeys, and treats with artificial sweeteners that contain xylitol.