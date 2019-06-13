Local Unitarian Universalist Fellowship honors victims of Pulse nightclub shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ― The day marked the three year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Central Florida that took the lives of 49 and injured 53 others.

To remember those involved in the tragic incident, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bay County held a public ceremony.

During the remembrance locals raised flags and signs, honoring everybody from first responders to the victims of the massacre.

Members of the fellowship said by remembering that day they hope to get people involved in the fight against gun violence.

"When a shooting affects children, shooting affects people we love, we should all care. Keeping it fresh in our minds is what helps us to maintain that caring and also to put people out there to vote. To support the efforts against gun violence and [support] gun control. That's why we remember," said Heather Ogilvie, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bay County president-elect.

Each flag planted at the fellowship represented both wounded and killed from the shooting.

