Local unemployment rate up but trending normal

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been over a year since the pandemic began and the unemployment rate has gone both up and down. Overall, CareerSource Gulf Coast say the current rate is only a little more than .5% higher than it was at this time last year. They say this data is on trend and that it leaves them optimistic.

The unemployment rate for Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties came in at 4.5% for January 2021.

“Considering that a year ago we were seeing record lows, is a really good sign that we’re starting to return back to those lower rates,” said Brittany Rock, CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Communications Director.

The unemployment rate during January 2020 for the Gulf Coast region was 3.9%. While it’s higher this year, Rock says that’s normal.

“Trending you can see that those numbers actually decrease even though it is higher, it’s decreasing from those rates that spiked due to the pandemic,” Rock said.

As people get the vaccine, the workforce board expects more people to re-enter the workforce.

“People are starting to get that, people are starting to feel confident in re-entering the workforce. We are seeing these positive signs that are showing we may actually get back to our new normal,” Rock said.

According to unemployment data, the local leisure and hospitality industry lost around 1,500 jobs over the last year. CareerSource says this loss is not alarming.

“Regarding the hospitality industry, we did go back and look at 10 years to kind of see how that did trend. We are still seeing that where it peaks, as far as the highest number of jobs that are available, that it’s still consistent with it being June. And also where it kind of bottoms out in january, that’s still consistent,” Rock said.

Rock says many industries are actively hiring. She says there’s a huge need for registered nurses, retail workers, customer and food service workers, and general managers.

For remployment assistance or to check out jobs that are hiring, visit https://www.employflorida.com/vosnet/Default.aspx