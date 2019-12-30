Local tow company offering free tows on New Year’s

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Being out on the roads on New Year’s Eve can be extremely dangerous. Many people choose to drive under the influence, putting themselves and others at risk. But White’s Wrecker Service is here to help you and your car get home safely. And the best part? It’s free.



“You can ride with me or you can ride with the Florida Highway Patrol or the Sheriff’s Office,” said Spud White, the owner of White’s Wrecker Service.



For the past 30 years, White has been offering free tow services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day. Helping thousands of people get home safely over the years.



“We ask no questions, as long as the car runs, we will tow it,” Spud said.



White says it’s important to plan ahead, because when you don’t, it could cost you.

“They go out and have a drink with their friends and they don’t really realize that they’re inebriated but they need to call if they’ve had 2 or more drinks,” White said.



White’s Wrecker Service will have dispatchers on call for 24 hours, offering free tows throughout Bay and Gulf County.



“All we ask you know is to give us your location and first name and what type of vehicle you have,” White said.



Often, many go out to celebrate the holiday and don’t want to part ways with their vehicle after a night of drinking, but when you call White’s Wrecker Service, you don’t have to worry.



“So we take them and their car home, we put their keys in a specific area and the next morning they can call our place and we’ll tell them where their keys are located,” White said.



White encourages everyone to err on the side of caution. It could save a life.



If you need a tow this New Year’s, call 850-215-8695.