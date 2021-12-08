Local teen receives national grant for her nonprofit organization

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teen is celebrating a new grant received for her nonprofit music organization.

Seventeen-year-old Ruby Tilghman created her nonprofit, Many Mini Musicians, in 2017. The organization has the mission of providing students throughout the community with access to fine arts and music.

Her nonprofit also raises money for grants to be given to fine arts programs at public schools.

Tilghman, a North Bay Haven senior, was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Society of High School Scholars and their Be More Fund.

“Receiving the Be More grant from the National Society of High School Scholars was such an incredible honor,” Tilghman said. “I had the opportunity to go to Atlanta to compete with other students from across the nation for the grant.”

Competitors for the NSHSS grant present their community-based projects to a panel of judges, and they are reportedly judged based on professionalism and creativity.

“Being chosen because of my work with Many Mini Musicians and the impact we’ve made in our community is such a blessing,” Tilghman said. “We can’t wait to continue our mission of bringing music programming to every student we possibly can.”