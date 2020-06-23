Local tattoo artists fight city commissioners to change an ordinance

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — In Panama City, commissioners talk about a possible amendment to the body altering establishment ordinance.

The ordinance states that a body altering business like a tattoo parlor cannot be located within 1000 feet of an existing church.

This morning local tattoo artists continued their fight to change the required distance between a church and business to 750 feet or less.

Commissioners didn’t vote on that change – but brought up whether tattoo parlors should be located in tourist corridors. Which city commissioner Jenna Haligas says includes highway 98 and 23rd street.

“We are right smack dab in the middle of trying to recreate our city as a whole, not just downtown,” said Haligas. “We know that we have some serious struggles going on in our tourist corridors, one of them being 98.”

Local tattoo owner, Steve Thomas, has been through a lot within the past couple months

“A high speed chase ends with a car crashing through the building and destroying everything inside,” said Thomas

Thomas is now trying to get his business going against this building on 15th street. However, the city says the business is within 1000 feet of church which breaks the city ordinance. He did not realize that he was breaking the ordinance when he initially acquired the property.

“This has been an issue for quite some time but no one has really stood up to do anything about it,” said Thomas. “Even the commissioners would agree that times have changed since the ordinance was made.”

Commissioners didn’t vote on making changes to the ordinance but brought up whether tattoo parlors should be located in tourist corridors.

Currently there is no ordinance prohibiting tattoo parlors from being located on what the city calls “tourism corridors,” but commissioners are expected to discuss it again next month.

Following the meeting Thomas decided to remeasure the distance from the church to his business and claims that it is over the 1000 foot limit and went ahead and submitted a business application. However, city officials say that the application is being processed but they stay firm with the fact that it is under 1000 feet.