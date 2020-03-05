Local students show off their inventions at expo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The future of society’s innovations are in the hands of young people and they got to show off their ideas at a science fair today.

The Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Fair by Bay District Schools was hosted by Gulf Coast State College in the Advanced Technology Center Thursday.

Judges visited each student’s billboard and piece, provided advice on the ideas, and ranked each of the works.

One of the judges, Tyler Balding, a NSWC PCD chemical engineer, says this is an important function to encourage our young community members in their educational pursuits.

“It is important for us to do that to give back to the community, and to help the kids advance their interest in stems and related areas. If we can do that, than we can hope they will then be the future of our community.” Balding said.

The student inventors displayed a range of projects from lifestyle conveniences to devices that assist disabled community members function in society more easily.

Alex Johnson says the experience isn’t just about showing off their pieces, but also allows himself and fellow students to tackle their nerves when presenting what they built.

“While you are nervous, it is criticism, but it is constructive criticism. It is good for you, so you don’t really need to be nervous, because you are having a conversation and you are talking to people who are as interested in your subject as you are.” Johnson said.

WonderWorks in Panama City Beach released a statement saying that the fair winners’ designs will be displayed at their location on March 28-29. Those students will receive free admission for themselves and their family to WonderWorks for the day.

An awards ceremony is being held at Gulf Coast State College on Friday.