Local students adapt to studies outside of the classrooms

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Grade school students and working adults are not the only community members with their routines turned upside down.

Local adult students attending the Florida State University Panama City campus are continuing their studies virtually these days. According to one student, Kristen Bane, lectures are being held via Zoom and professors are working diligently to ensure students can keep up even if they don’t have access to online tools.

Bane said that she believes the institution already enduring Hurricane Michael in 2018 helped faculty to prepare before this new crisis as best they could.

“I think because of that they were able to realize, oh you know, let’s prepare for the worst just in case.”

Bane is personally fond of the long distance learning, but one FSU student, Melissa Adams says it is somewhat a struggle.

“I don’t do well in online classes because I need the personal interaction with a professor.”

She does follow by emphasizing students are in good hands at the college.

“We’re very lucky in Panama City, because the deans are so student focused.”

A graduate student in the Early Childhood Autism program with the college says before the virus outbreaks her studies entailed working closely with community families. Due to social distancing guidelines, she said implementing what she is learning has taken on a new twist.

“We’ve been training from the people before us for like a year now and now now we are trying to shift in becoming the trainer for these parents to be able to conduct sessions with their kids.”

Regardless of the myriad of struggles present, all three students feel that Florida State University staff are doing everything possible to ensure students can attain their degrees through these difficult times.