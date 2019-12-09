LIVE NOW /
Local state park hosts ‘ranger program’

News
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Topsail Hill Preserve state park hosts its Sunday fun-day ranger program.

It’s a seminar-type program, conducted by Topsail Hill Preserve rangers themselves.

Each week is different and explores a new topic. Those topics range from the park itself, wildlife, our local ecosystems and more.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to join. On Sunday, guests learned about plastics, how they impact the Gulf of Mexico, and how we can all help to minimize the negative effects.

“People enjoy our programs. They learn more about the park. They’re inspired to spend more time outdoors. And they learn more about what’s here and what is in the environment where they live as well and how they can be a steward of it and protect it,” said Park Services Specialist at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Faith Whalen.

The program is free and open to the public, you’ll only pay the park entry fee.

