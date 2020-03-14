Local spas amping up sanitation efforts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Coronavirus Video

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier"

President Trump defends coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump defends coronavirus response"

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Beauty salons and spas across the country are in high gear as they try to calm customers and keep their businesses afloat.

“Business has gone down a little bit but to be honest we’re fully booked on the weekends so far,” said Travis Reeves, the Store Manager for Hand & Stone Spa in Panama City Beach.

Spas in Panama City Beach like Hand & Stone are taking extra precautions amidst concerns of the coronavirus.

“The first standard that we adopted was disinfecting everything so constantly we have a rotation of every 2 hours we’re wiping down every surface that we have here,” Reeves said.

The spa has also removed all samples to help with preventing any spreading of germs.

They’ve also enacted a new protocol for when customers enter the store.

“We have a form that they fill out now, ‘have you visited these specific countries, do you have any symptoms, how are you feeling, have you had any symptoms within a certain amount of time’,” Reeves said.

While spas are already heavily regulated by the FDA, Reeves says they’re going the extra mile when it comes to serving customers during this questionable time.

“If they’re not feeling well we’ll go ahead and waive any late fees, we’re not charging for any of that. We’re all in this together and we’re trying to help each other out,” Reeves said.

Other spas in the Pier Park area, including Massage Envy, say they are taking similar precautions as they increase their sanitation efforts.

While Massage Envy would not comment on camera, they provided the following statement.

“Massage Envy franchised locations are required to ensure their employees practice good hygiene, frequently clean treatment rooms and common areas, provide hand sanitizer for customer use, change air filters regularly, and a variety of other proactive steps to help keep locations safe, clean and healthy.  This includes:

•  After every session, franchisees are required to remove and replace all linens in the treatment room. This includes all sheets, towels, and the cover for the head rest. Clean linens must also be stored in closed cabinetry.

•  Franchisees are required to wipe down lotion bottles, skin care product bottles, and stretch equipment with a disposable disinfectant and sanitizing cloth. 

• Franchisees are required to regularly clean objects with a disposable disinfectant and sanitizing cloth that are frequently handled, such as phones, keyboards, toilets, door handles, massage stools and tables, counter tops, and cabinets. 

•  Franchisees are required to change air pads and filters regularly according to manufacturer’s directions. 

• Franchisees’ employees must thoroughly wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after touching guests or members, before touching clean linens, and after visiting the bathroom. 

We continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 very closely.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs in need of volunteers for Spring Break"

Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two suspects arrested in connection to Walton County home burglary"

Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spas taking extra precautions amidst coronavirus"

'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We have seen a spike in ICE raids in the past two weeks'"

Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Activist: People living in fear after ICE raids"

Grandfather left to care for 11-year-old after tortilla factory employee taken by ICE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandfather left to care for 11-year-old after tortilla factory employee taken by ICE"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.