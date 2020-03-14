Local spas amping up sanitation efforts

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Beauty salons and spas across the country are in high gear as they try to calm customers and keep their businesses afloat.

“Business has gone down a little bit but to be honest we’re fully booked on the weekends so far,” said Travis Reeves, the Store Manager for Hand & Stone Spa in Panama City Beach.

Spas in Panama City Beach like Hand & Stone are taking extra precautions amidst concerns of the coronavirus.

“The first standard that we adopted was disinfecting everything so constantly we have a rotation of every 2 hours we’re wiping down every surface that we have here,” Reeves said.

The spa has also removed all samples to help with preventing any spreading of germs.

They’ve also enacted a new protocol for when customers enter the store.

“We have a form that they fill out now, ‘have you visited these specific countries, do you have any symptoms, how are you feeling, have you had any symptoms within a certain amount of time’,” Reeves said.

While spas are already heavily regulated by the FDA, Reeves says they’re going the extra mile when it comes to serving customers during this questionable time.

“If they’re not feeling well we’ll go ahead and waive any late fees, we’re not charging for any of that. We’re all in this together and we’re trying to help each other out,” Reeves said.

Other spas in the Pier Park area, including Massage Envy, say they are taking similar precautions as they increase their sanitation efforts.

While Massage Envy would not comment on camera, they provided the following statement.

“Massage Envy franchised locations are required to ensure their employees practice good hygiene, frequently clean treatment rooms and common areas, provide hand sanitizer for customer use, change air filters regularly, and a variety of other proactive steps to help keep locations safe, clean and healthy. This includes:

• After every session, franchisees are required to remove and replace all linens in the treatment room. This includes all sheets, towels, and the cover for the head rest. Clean linens must also be stored in closed cabinetry.

• Franchisees are required to wipe down lotion bottles, skin care product bottles, and stretch equipment with a disposable disinfectant and sanitizing cloth.

• Franchisees are required to regularly clean objects with a disposable disinfectant and sanitizing cloth that are frequently handled, such as phones, keyboards, toilets, door handles, massage stools and tables, counter tops, and cabinets.

• Franchisees are required to change air pads and filters regularly according to manufacturer’s directions.

• Franchisees’ employees must thoroughly wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after touching guests or members, before touching clean linens, and after visiting the bathroom.

We continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 very closely.”