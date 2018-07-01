Local Shelter Hosts Shot Clinic for Pets

Panama City, Fla. - A local animal shelter helping the community keep their pets healthy.

The Humane Society of Bay County held an open shot clinic, providing a wide array of services for a low cost.

With no appointment needed, rabies shots, micro-chips, nail trims, and other animal health essentials were readily available.

The event also provided the opportunity for locals to learn more about proper ownership and how it may affect other's pets.

"Shots can be pretty expensive and if you have multiple pets it can become really expensive. So giving a low cost shot clinic is really a benefit to the community," said Brenda Leader, Humane Society Thrift Store Manager.

The Humane Society of Bay County is a non-profit organization formed for the purpose of sheltering and locating homes for animals through adoptions.