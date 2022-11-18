PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local middle school is showcasing student artwork in a colorful display. It’s unique because of the way it shines under a black light.

Bozeman Middle School’s elementary art teacher, Jessica Pettis, said many of her students didn’t attend last year’s Best-Of-The-Bay Art Show. She decided to bring the glow show to the school this year.

She assigned each grade level an 80’s theme image that students drew and painted. Then, the students watched the drawings glow when she turned on the black lights.

Pettis said she used fluorescent neon paints, tempera paint, and oil pastels to make the colors really pop under the black light.

Pettis said it took two days to set up the display. Students from each class who participated in the art show walked through the gallery today. Pettis said all of the hard work and planning was worth it after seeing their reaction.