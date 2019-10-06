Local school puts on a ‘Spooktacular’ fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–People of all ages came out Saturday to enjoy a festive themed car show. The ‘Spooktacular Car Show, hosted by Hiland Park Elementary, is a fundraiser aimed at raising money for PTO to help both teachers and students.

While the school has held a car show and Halloween themed event in the past, this is the first year they decided to combine the two events.

Local antique car owners filled up the schools parking lot; sharing the history of their special cars with the children.

The event also included festivities like face painting, bounce houses, and a cake walk.

PTO Vice President, Robert Beck, says the fun-filled day was a great way to help the school get back on their feet.

“We lost so much of our materials for our fall festival last year due to our gift that keeps on taking, Hurricane Michael, that we’re now resorting to and utilizing our car people which are being so generous and so supportive in Panama City. It’s just a joy to have them.”

Last year, the school raised $1,5000. But, Beck believes they will surpass that this year. He says they couldn’t do it without the community’s help.

