Local school districts announce plans in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– Local school districts are taking action in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian. Although Dorian’s path does not put the Panhandle in its path at this time, many school districts in the area are making arrangements.

Bay District Schools released the following statement regarding their plans for next week:

“We continue to monitor the forecast for Hurricane Dorian as closely as we know you are. At this time, the eventual path (post landfall in South Florida) is still very uncertain. While no decision to close school on Tuesday has been made yet, we continue our storm preparations and are working closely with our partners at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center. IF the County decides to open shelters in anticipation of some impact from Hurricane Dorian, we are ready to support those operations and their impact on our school schedule. We are grateful that Monday is already a holiday and we hope that our families manage to enjoy some of this three-day weekend while keeping a watchful eye on the track of this potentially powerful storm. If the weather experts are better able to finalize Dorian’s track after landfall by tomorrow, we may issue an updated statement at that time. In the meantime, our Safety and Security team is working closely with our County partners and we’re as prepared as we can be for Dorian to decide to head this way or to avoid our area entirely. We share in the angst that news of ANY storm is causing in our community right now and we’re praying for our South Florida friends and hoping that Dorian will remain an East Coast concern and not have a local impact”.



Gulf County School District is also taking precautions against the storm. Superintendent, Jim Norton, announced that schools will be closed Tuesday.



“We are receiving a lot of questions regarding the weather and its potential impact on our schools. It is simply too early to tell what route Hurricane Dorian may eventually take. Prevailing wisdom by the experts puts the Florida east coast & peninsula most at risk, but as we have so painfully learned, our area is not immune. Governor DeSantis placed the entire state under a state of emergency. This morning, the Gulf County Commission also declared a local state of emergency. Given the uncertainty of the storm’s track and the fact that we continue to reel from Hurricane Michael emotionally, physically and financially, we have made the decision to close our schools on Tuesday. I pray for beautiful skies and sunshine as we celebrate Labor Day and that the only effect Dorian has on us is the gift of additional time with family. With the emotional and physical safety of our students and staff foremost in our minds, schools will be closed Tuesday, September 3rd. The situation will be monitored and should it be necessary to close schools beyond Tuesday, we will let everyone know”.



Liberty School District has also announced that they will be closing schools Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

