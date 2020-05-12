Local salons and barbers now able to serve customers as restrictions are lifted

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)-Salons and barbershops in select Florida counties reopened Monday for the first time in 5 weeks. Many were busy the entire day as they rescheduled clients and adapted to a new way of running their businesses.

“I am ecstatic, like I absolutely love what I do. I love all my clients and I’m just so happy to be back,” said Kelsie Raffield, a stylist at Bellissimo Salon and Spa in Lynn Haven.

Many stylists and barbers expect to be very busy these next few weeks.

“We’re gonna be working every day this week because we know all of our clients are just dying to get back in,” said Marsha Jacobson, a barber at Unisex Hair Styling Shop.

Under the executive order, all customers are to be seen by appointment only. Stylists must also allow 15 minutes between clients in order to properly disinfect their workspace.

“We’ve had to take all of our chairs out of here. We have a waiting room of 1 only per side. Everybody else has to wait outside,” said Jacobson.

Masks also must be worn by all employees performing personal services.

Since reopening, local stylists say their phones have been ringing off the hook.

“I actually have 1 appointment left for a whole 6 days. I was here at 7 o’clock this morning and I’m working until 6 o’clock tonight,” said Raffield.

Customers say they too are happy to be back in the salon chair once again.

“I know my wife’s gonna be happy to see her hairdresser and I’m happy to be here. It’ll be good to start seeing people looking better,” said Dennis Delaney, a customer at Unisex Hair Styling Shop.

Shop owners say they’re confident that their businesses will pose little risk to their customers.

“We’re business owners, we know how to run the business. We know how to take the guidelines into consideration so we were ready to come back,” said Jacobson.

Governor DeSantis has not yet announced when phase two will begin.