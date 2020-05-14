Local salon takes precautions to keep customers safe

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — Barbershops, hair salons and nail salons were given the green light on Monday by Governor Ron Desantis to reopen with certain restrictions.

Betty Brown is an employee at Silver Sands Salon and says since reopening, business has been booming. They have limited the number of clients they are taking per day.

“We are just doing one at a time,” Brown said. “We are not overloading the schedule, we are trying to protect ourselves and the clients.”

They are making sure everything is cleaned in between customers, especially when it comes to nail technician tools.

“With pedicures, you know, you are sitting on one end of the chair and she’s down at your foot,” Brown said. “She does sanitize everything back there before the next person comes in.”

They are taking extra precautions too when it comes to entering and leaving the building, and are taking customers by appointment only.

“We’re just keeping the door locked for our safety and theirs too,” Brown said. “If anyone comes in they stay outside until we actually come and get them and unlock the door to let them in.”

Brown says she knows some of their customers are frustrated not being able to get an appointment right away, but she thanks everyone for their patients.

“We’ve been out of work for seven weeks, unable to get unemployment or anything else from the state or the government and it’s been very frustrating,” Brown said. “We thank everyone for coming in and spending time with us now.”