Local restaurants cooking for you on Thanksgiving

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to take a break from cooking for the entire family on Thanksgiving, here are some local places taking on the responsibility.

Panama City

The Funky Mermaid Lounge and Oyster Bar

– Located at 448 Harrison Avenue downtown Panama City

– Traditional Southern Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Cost $21.99/person

Los Antojitos

– Located at 1236 Beck Avenue in St. Andrews

– Serving Traditional Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Reservations Suggested, Call 850-784-6633 for more information

Panama City Beach

Dat Cajun Place

– Located at 8501 Thomas Drive

– 2nd Annual Turkey Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– The cost is $25 a person ($20 for military), $12.50 per child under 12

– Tickets are required, call 850-588-5314 for more information

Harpoon Harry’s

– Located at 12627 Front Beach Rd

– Beach Front Thankgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– The cost is $34.95 for adults (age 13+), $17.95 for kids (age 4-11), and free for kids 3 and under.

– Reservations are encouraged, call 850-234-6060 for more information

Margaritaville

– Located at 16230 Front Beach Rd.

– Traditional Thanksgiving meals available from open to close, while supplies last

– Regular menu items will also be available

– The cost is $18.99 per adult (age 13+) and $10.99 per child (Under 12 years)

Mehdi’s Sports Bar

– Located at 13620 Front Beach Rd

– Celebrating Thanksgiving with a Grand Feast starting at 4 p.m.

Runaway Island

– Located at 14521 Front Beach Rd

– Annual Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Call 850-634-4884 to make reservations for your desired dining time.

– For complete menu & prices, visit their website

Saltwater Grill

– Located at 11040 Hutchinson Blvd

– Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– The cost is $38 for adults and $19 for children under 12–children under 3 are free

– No reservations, walk-in only

Sandbar Seafood & BBQ Joint

– Located at 275 S Highway 79 @ The Y

– Chef’s Thanksgiving Features from open to close

– Menu options include: Traditional Dinner, $17.99; Prime Rib of Beef, $22 (ladies), $27 (lords); Chargrilled Center Cut 14 Ounce Pork Chop, $26.99; Emerald Coast Scampi, $26.99; or Gonzo Crawfish Etouffee, $25.99.

– Also taking orders for to-go smoked turkeys and hams until November 23rd.

– Call 850-249-7200 for more information

Schooners PCB

– Located at 5121 Gulf Drive

– Thanksgiving-themed menu with traditional favorites with a few adventurous dishes from Chef Konrad and Chef Justin

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant

– Located at 15201 Front Beach Road

– Annual Thanksgiving Turkey at the Tiki Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Reservations accepted, call 850-235-2420 for more information

– For complete menu & prices, check their website

The Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort

– Located at 4114 Jan Cooley Drive

– Festive Thanksgiving Brunch served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kids buffet

– The cost for adults (age 13+) is $29.95 and for kids (age 6-12) is $14.95

– Unlimited Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar for only $10

– Reservations can be made until Nov. 25, call 850-236-6000 for more information

TIDES Restaurant at The Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort

– Located at 4114 Jan Cooley Drive

– 4-course Thanksgiving Dinner overlooking St. Andrews Bay from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

– The cost is $29.95 for adults (age 13+) and $14.95 for kids (age 6-12)

– You can purchase tickets until Nov. 25, call 850-236-6000 for more information