Local restaurants cooking for you on Thanksgiving

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want to take a break from cooking for the entire family on Thanksgiving, here are some local places taking on the responsibility.
Panama City
The Funky Mermaid Lounge and Oyster Bar
– Located at 448 Harrison Avenue downtown Panama City
– Traditional Southern Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
– Cost $21.99/person
Los Antojitos
– Located at 1236 Beck Avenue in St. Andrews
– Serving Traditional Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
– Reservations Suggested, Call 850-784-6633 for more information
Panama City Beach
Dat Cajun Place
– Located at 8501 Thomas Drive
– 2nd Annual Turkey Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
– The cost is $25 a person ($20 for military), $12.50 per child under 12
– Tickets are required, call 850-588-5314 for more information
Harpoon Harry’s
– Located at 12627 Front Beach Rd
– Beach Front Thankgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– The cost is $34.95 for adults (age 13+), $17.95 for kids (age 4-11), and free for kids 3 and under.
– Reservations are encouraged, call 850-234-6060 for more information
Margaritaville
– Located at 16230 Front Beach Rd.
– Traditional Thanksgiving meals available from open to close, while supplies last
– Regular menu items will also be available
– The cost is $18.99 per adult (age 13+) and $10.99 per child (Under 12 years)
Mehdi’s Sports Bar
– Located at 13620 Front Beach Rd
– Celebrating Thanksgiving with a Grand Feast starting at 4 p.m.
Runaway Island
– Located at 14521 Front Beach Rd
– Annual Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– Call 850-634-4884 to make reservations for your desired dining time.
– For complete menu & prices, visit their website
Saltwater Grill
– Located at 11040 Hutchinson Blvd
– Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
– The cost is $38 for adults and $19 for children under 12–children under 3 are free
– No reservations, walk-in only
Sandbar Seafood & BBQ Joint
– Located at 275 S Highway 79 @ The Y
– Chef’s Thanksgiving Features from open to close
– Menu options include: Traditional Dinner, $17.99; Prime Rib of Beef, $22 (ladies), $27 (lords); Chargrilled Center Cut 14 Ounce Pork Chop, $26.99; Emerald Coast Scampi, $26.99; or Gonzo Crawfish Etouffee, $25.99.
– Also taking orders for to-go smoked turkeys and hams until November 23rd.
– Call 850-249-7200 for more information
Schooners PCB
– Located at 5121 Gulf Drive
– Thanksgiving-themed menu with traditional favorites with a few adventurous dishes from Chef Konrad and Chef Justin
Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant
– Located at 15201 Front Beach Road
– Annual Thanksgiving Turkey at the Tiki Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
– Reservations accepted, call 850-235-2420 for more information
– For complete menu & prices, check their website
The Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort
– Located at 4114 Jan Cooley Drive
– Festive Thanksgiving Brunch served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kids buffet
– The cost for adults (age 13+) is $29.95 and for kids (age 6-12) is $14.95
– Unlimited Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar for only $10
– Reservations can be made until Nov. 25, call 850-236-6000 for more information
TIDES Restaurant at The Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort
– Located at 4114 Jan Cooley Drive
– 4-course Thanksgiving Dinner overlooking St. Andrews Bay from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
– The cost is $29.95 for adults (age 13+) and $14.95 for kids (age 6-12)
– You can purchase tickets until Nov. 25, call 850-236-6000 for more information