Local resources available for those struggling with mental health

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, more than 322 million people worldwide live with depression.



As the holiday season comes to an end, it’s important to be prepared for mental health problems that may arise.



“People tend to think that suicide rates spike during the holidays and that’s actually a myth. They are actually the lowest in December,” said Brittany Cole, the Marketing and Public Relations Director for the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida.



According to the CDC, the suicide rate rises as we move into the spring.

Those working in the mental health field say it’s important to recognize the signs that someone is struggling.



“Mood changes, behavior changes, problems with sleeping, can be signs that possibly someone is contemplating suicide,” Cole said.



The Life Management Center, located in Panama City, says they’re here to help, no matter what time of the day.



“We have a 24/7 hotline, it is confidential so you can call that and talk directly to someone and we’re always here,” Cole said.



The center also offers counseling services and crisis intervention.



“There is no shame in asking for help. Everyone struggles with something. Whether it’s from Hurricane Michael or substance abuse or anything like that,” Cole said.



Cole says it’s important to prioritize self care, sometimes even small activities can cause people to feel overwhelmed.



“Do something that you enjoy to help give yourself some time away from all the stress and away from all the chaos,” Cole said.



For a full list of services offered by Life Management Center, visithttps://lmccares.org/.

Their 24/7 hotline can be reached at: 850-522-4485.