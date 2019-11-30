Local residents shop Black Friday deals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and many residents throughout Bay County shopped the sales here locally. 

“I got up at 6 a.m,” said shopper Lexy Hixsun. “I  went to Walmart and just got done at Target.” 

Many stores opened Thursday night or early Friday morning. 

“We didn’t get out last night with the big crowd but we came out this morning to see what was left,’ said shopper Lacey Clemons. 

This year’s shopping has a special meaning,  after many stores are now reopened after Hurricane Michael destroyed many of the stores in Bay County last year. 

“It has really been nice because, of course, we missed this opportunity last year because of Hurricane Michael,” said Kohl’s Store Manager Nichole Newell. 

Newell says this Black Friday has been very busy for Kohl’s. 

“It is basically a little bit more ‘life is normal again’ because they get to come in and see a lot of the same associates that worked here two seasons ago,” Newell said. 

Many stores will stay open until 10 p.m. on Friday. 

