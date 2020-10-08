Local residents selling ‘Back the Blue’ bracelets in support of law enforcement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–‘Back the blue’. That’s the message being sent by DeCaris Hunter, the ‘Spread the Love guy’, and his friend Angel Belcher of Chipley. The two are selling bracelets in support of our law enforcement.

Both Belcher and Hunter plan on traveling to Washington D.C. very soon for a “Back the Blue” rally.

Ahead of the event, they’re selling rubber bracelets with navy blue decals to gain support. Their goal is to spread the message that not all law enforcement officers are the same.

“If you want a bracelet they’re $3.00 each. I have a ton of them just message me. You can also text me at 850-257-6520 if you would like to get a bracelet and support the movement,” said Hunter.

Hunter says he will be selling the bracelets at the Panama City Mall throughout the week.