Local residents response to the recent spike in Bay County COVID-19 cases

BAY COUNTY Fla.– Since Memorial Day there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases within Bay County.

With the recent spike in cases, some local residents are not surprised.

“It’s disturbing but I think that it is expected between the re-opening, Memorial Day weekend, and people getting out and about,” said Julie Sombathy a local resident. “I am not really shocked.”

The Florida Department of Health said Monday over 200 people have tested positive within the Bay County area, which is a big jump from June 20 when there were only 178 positive cases.

Local resident Victoria Bottorf said she is worried about the safety of elderly residents, as well as those with underlying health conditions.

“I feel like we have become a little lax on the situation, but the reality is that it is still there,” said Bottorf. “We need to focus on how we can stop further cases from spreading.”

Although, not all Panama City residents are worried about the recent jump in cases and the spread of COVID-19.

“To me, it is just like the flu,” said Panama City resident Frank Pollara.”I don’t know anybody that’s got it.”

Even with the spike in cases, many agree with the pace that Florida is re-opening at.

“It’s disturbing but it was disturbing three months ago too,” said Sombathy. “We did what they asked us to do to flatten the curve, and we did that. And it’s time to reopen. And reopen calmly and with the data.”

Out of the 200 cases in Bay County, 10 of those are out of state residents.