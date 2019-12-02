Local residents and stores are preparing for ‘Cyber Monday’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you sat out the madness of Black Friday last week, there’s no time like Cyber Monday to cash in on deals you’ve missed.

Cyber Monday officially kicks off December 2nd, although several stores began rolling out their online sales early this year.

Whether you’re crossing off names on your holiday shopping list or treating yourself, it’s considered to be one of the best days of the year to do either.

A few of the most popular stores to shop online this year: Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Walmart.

Local Walmart associate, Tom Miller, said the store at Pier Park was not as busy as they anticipated on Black Friday, but the store’s sales skyrocketed.

“It’s a lot mellower than we expected, but I think that’s because a lot of people are doing more Cyber Monday’s, shopping online than coming in stores,” he said. “But we did 80 percent more than last year, so that’s good.”

Due to the rise in online shopping, experts are expecting this Cyber Monday to be a big hit for many online retailers.

Hundreds of products from electronics and toys to shoes and home décor will be discounted.

