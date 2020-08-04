Local resident launches COVID-19 cleaning business amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–While some businesses have fallen apart due to the pandemic, others are just getting on their feet. As the needs of our community change, many people are looking to provide resources and meet these needs.

As many businesses shut their doors amid the coronavirus, Bay County resident, Jake Hoving, saw an opportunity.

“The thought of being able to help people open back up and to do it safely because nobody wants to see Panama City, Panama City Beach uninhabited. The local economy not doing good,” said Hoving.

That thought led Hoving to launch his own sanitization company, Hoving Sanitization.

“We just found ourselves in the position where we have the ability, and the “know-how”, and we get to work with local businesses, and that’s really our mission to get Bay County open safely,” said Hoving.

Since launching, Hoving has helped restaurants, condominiums, and even families with positive cases.

“We use electrostatic foggers. The solution that comes out is actually charged positively so it attaches to things more easily unlike a regular mister,” said Hoving.

Hoving says his mission is to help businesses reopen and begin serving customers once again.

“Instead of trusting our own judgment and what we think is sanitized, sometimes somebody else who is specialized in that knows it a lot better than yourself,” said Lorri Morgan, the owner of Lorrie Morgan’s Spicy Hot Chicken Restaurant.

Hoving’s goal of keeping the community safe has allowed him to help popular restaurants like Lorrie Morgan’s Spicy Hot Chicken Restaurant, Juan Taco, and C Level to name a few.

“We’re a town built on people coming and using the restaurants, so to come in and completely eliminate any virus, not just coronavirus, it’s huge.”

To learn about Hoving’s services, visit https://www.hovingsanitization.com/.