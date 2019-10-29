Local rehabilitation hospital receives $5 million to upgrade facilities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Panama City hospital is getting big upgrades to their facilities as they received $5 million for the project.

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital had previously received funds to restore the hospital after Hurricane Michael, getting it back open again.

Now with the additional funding, they are completely updating the building; with new patient rooms, new flooring and more.

“You’ll see brand new finishes on everything from the floors, to countertops, to all new bathrooms through the hospital, it’ll just look nice,” said Tony Bennett, CEO of EHRH Panama City. “It’ll look and smell like brand-new again.”

The center provides rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a wide variety of conditions, like strokes to spinal cord injuries or other fractures.

The project has been going on since September and is expected to continue for a year.

“I think it’s significant that Encompass Health is investing, now what will end up being $10 million into our community,” said Bennett. “That’s very exciting.”