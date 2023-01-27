PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators.

Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian.

But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that first responders receive.

Patronis said they hear and see things that normal people aren’t supposed to witness, and believe they deserve the same benefits

“We realize the unbelievable heroism and leadership and workload that these dispatchers handle every single day,” Patronis said. “It’s time to make sure that they have the necessary tools to be able to do the job before, during, and after these horrific natural disasters take place.”

The bill is currently working its way through legislative committees. Patronis is optimistic it will become law.